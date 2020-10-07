Polish teenager Iga Swiatek makes it to French Open semifinals in both singles and doubles

Image Source : AP Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Italy's Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, Oct. 6

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek has reached the French Open semifinals in both singles and doubles.

Swiatek and American partner Nicole Melichar beat the American pair of Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last four of the doubles competition.

That came a day after Swiatek reached the singles semifinals by beating Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan.

Swiatek says she’s “getting more experience in tactics in doubles. ... So I’m just developing as a player.”

Swiatek’s opponent in the singles semifinals on Thursday will be 131st-ranked Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska.

Earlier, Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova overcame some potentially costly double-faults to beat 66th-ranked Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3 and reach the French Open semifinals for the second time.

She will face Sofia Kenin, who extended her run of success at Grand Slam tournaments this year by beating Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 to reach the French Open semifinals.

Kenin has now won a tour-leading 15 matches at majors this year. She started the year by winning the Australian Open and then reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open last month.

Collins hadn't dropped a set in her three previous meetings with Kenin.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage