US Open 2022, Final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz match in India

Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in the final match of US Open 2022 on Monday(According to IST).

They have played against each other only twice before - in 2022 Miami Open Final and in 2021 Andalucia Open quarterfinal. Alcaraz had won both games in straight sets.

On the other hand, Iga Swiatek won the women's final after defeating Ons Jabeur.

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch Final of US Open 2022 between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz on TV?

The match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can you watch Final of US Open 2022 between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz online?

The match will be streamed live on Sony LIV app.

At what time and when does Final of US Open 2022 between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz start in India?

The match will begin at 1:30 AM IST, Monday (12th September)

Where is the Final of US Open 2022 between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz being played?

Centre Court of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

