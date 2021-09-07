Tuesday, September 07, 2021
     
Bopanna-Dodig pair goes down fighting in US Open

Bopanna and Dodig, seeded 13th, lost 7-6(4) 4-6 6-7(3) to fourth seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the third round.

PTI PTI
New York Published on: September 07, 2021 15:10 IST
Rohan Bopanna, ivan dodig,
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Rohan Bopanna (in white) makes a return as his doubles partner Ivan Dodig looks on during their US Open third round match in New York on Monday. 

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig fought their hearts out before losing their men's doubles third round to fourth seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury at the US Open here.

Bopanna and Dodig, seeded 13th, lost 7-6(4) 4-6 6-7(3) to the Australian Open runners-up in a gruelling contest that lasted two hours and 30 minutes on Monday night. With this defeat, India's challenge has ended at the last Grand Slam of the season.

Sania Mirza lost her both women's doubles and mixed doubles first rounds and Ankita Raina also lost in the women's doubles. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan could not not qualify for the singles main draw, falling in the Qualifiers.

