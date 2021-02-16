Australian Open 2021: Serena Williams equals Roger Federer for most ever Grand Slam match wins

Image Source : AP Serena Williams

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on Tuesday equalled the record for most ever wins at the majors, male or female, tying with 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer, following her straight-set win over second-seed Simona Halep at the Australian Open 2021 quarters at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

Serena defeated Halep, a two-time major winner, 6-3, 6-3 in an hour and a half battle to reach the semifinal of the Australian Open for the ninth time and 40th overall at the majors. With the win, her 362nd at Grand Slams, he equalled Federer for the most ever wins at the majors. Martina Navratilova stands second with 306 wins followed by Novak Djokovic with 300 and Chris Evert with 299.

Serena did make a lot of unforced errors in the match, but managed more winners and her movement in the court was impressive.

Serena will next face Naomi Osaka in the semis, who defeated HsiehSu-wei 6-2, 6-2 earlier in the day. Osaka holds a 2-1 head-to-head record against Serena.