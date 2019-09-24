Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
Seattle Reign FC winger Rapinoe spent the 2013-14 season with French side Lyon.

September 24, 2019 17:17 IST
Barcelona keen on roping in women's football star Megan Rapinoe

FC Barcelona are keen on roping in US women's national team star forward Megan Rapinoe.

According to an ESPNFC report, Barcelona -- who have invested a lot in their women's team since turning professional in 2015 -- are in a position to sign Rapinoe, who on Monday night took home the women's award at the Best FIFA Football Awards at a glittering ceremony at Teatro alla Scala, Milan.

"I think we're in a position to be able to sign that level of player," director Maria Teixidor was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

