WFI elections to be held on August 12, Maharashtra not eligible to participate

The much-awaited elections of the Wrestling Federation of India will be held on August 12. However, Maharashtra will not participate in the polling process as Returning Officer Justice MM Kumar declared the two factions ineligible to take part. Justice Kumar has issued the revised schedule.

The elections were scheduled to be held on July 6 but were postponed to July 11 after disaffiliated bodies from Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh approached for a hearing and claimed that their dismissal was inappropriate. But the polls were still not held on July 11 after the ad-hoc panel heard the upset representatives as Gauhati High Court stayed the elections. The polls path has been cleared by the Supreme Court as the Apex Court stayed the Gauhati High Court order.

Here are the dates of the polling process

There will be 48 members from 24 state bodies for the electoral college. The nominations for posts will be filed on August 1, while the scrutiny of the nominations will be held on August 2. The final list of candidates will be out by August 7, whereas the polling, counting of votes and announcement of results will be done on August 12.

