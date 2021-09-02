Sidharth Shukla passes away: From Sehwag to Harbhajan, cricket fraternity mourns loss

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH SHUKLA File photo of Sidharth Shukla

The passing away of Sidharth Shukla due to a heart attack at the age of 40 has left the cricket fraternity in shock. He was a multi-talented personality who not only did daily soaps but also hosted reality shows besides Bollywood projects.

Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learned. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

He was best known for his role of 'Shivraj Shekhar' in 'Balika Vadhu'. Even after his demise, he is being remembered for the way he showed his acting skills in the serial.

Besides this, he also did 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and hosted shows like 'Savdhaan India' and also did projects with Karan Johar like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

Tributes poured in on social media for Sidharth in no time.

Former India cricketers including Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh also reacted to the untimely demise of Shukla, who was among the most recognizable faces on Indian television.

"Another reminder of how fragile life is. Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends. Om Shanti," wrote former India opener Virender Sehwag.

"Shocking .. Gone too soon..can’t believe #RIPsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla condolences to family and friends.. OM Shanti." Harbhajan Singh wrote.

"Really shocking to hear about the untimely demise of #SidharthShukla. #ripsidharthshukla" wrote former pacer RP Singh.

"Saddened to hear of the untimely passing away of the young and talented Siddharth Shukla. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and well wishers Folded hands May his soul RIP #SiddharthShukla" Yuvraj Singh wrote.