Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Day 19 Live Score: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Live Match Updates

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Day 19 Live Score: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Live Match Update

First Match - Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

Puneri Paltan lead by 9 points at halftime.

Puneri Paltan inflict all out, increase the lead to 7 points.

Pune have 4 points lead.

Both the teams are playing on do-or-die raids.

Back to back Super Tackles for Pune.

Puneri Paltan's defence gets the first point of the match.

Bengal Warriors' captain Maninder Singh kick start the match with the raid.

Puneri Paltan starting 7

Bengal Warriors starting 7

UP Yoddha on their way for tonight's match

UP's defense at it's best

Surender Gill and his escaping skills

UP's coach opens up ahead of the match

Head to head

Will it be Maninder Singh's day?

Puneri Paltan all set for tonight

Battle of defenders

All eyes on Pawan Sherawat

Who will dominate day 19 of the PKL 8

Match details

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Day 12

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

January 9 (Sunday), 2022

7:30 PM IST

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre

Live Streaming

As has been the case in the last seven seasons Pro Kabaddi League's 2021 edition will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.

Venue

Match timings

7:30 PM onwards