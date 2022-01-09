Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Day 19 Live Score: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Live Match Updates

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Day 19 Live Score: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Live Match Update
First Match - Puneri Paltan vs Bengal WarriorsFirst Half
- Puneri Paltan lead by 9 points at halftime.
- Puneri Paltan inflict all out, increase the lead to 7 points.
- Pune have 4 points lead.
- Both the teams are playing on do-or-die raids.
- Back to back Super Tackles for Pune.
- Puneri Paltan's defence gets the first point of the match.
- Bengal Warriors' captain Maninder Singh kick start the match with the raid.
Puneri Paltan starting 7
Bengal Warriors starting 7
UP Yoddha on their way for tonight's match
UP's defense at it's best
Surender Gill and his escaping skills
UP's coach opens up ahead of the match
Head to head
Will it be Maninder Singh's day?
Puneri Paltan all set for tonight
Battle of defenders
All eyes on Pawan Sherawat
Who will dominate day 19 of the PKL 8
Match details
Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Day 12
- Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors
- Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha
January 9 (Sunday), 2022
7:30 PM IST
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre
Live Streaming
As has been the case in the last seven seasons Pro Kabaddi League's 2021 edition will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.
Venue
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre
Match timings
7:30 PM onwards