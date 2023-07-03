'My fitness was bit low': Neeraj Chopra makes claim after Lausanne Diamond League 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Neeraj Chopra

Reigning Diamond League champion Neeraj Chopra won the Lausanne leg of the competition after making a comeback from injury. Chopra sent the spear to 87.66m in Lausanne to win the second consecutive title in the tournament this year. But the Indian star has claimed that he was not at his best fitness despite winning the competition.

Speaking during a virtual media interaction the Olympic Champion opened up about his fitness. "Overall, my fitness level was a bit low (in Lausanne). Because of the injury, there was a question mark on my mind also whether I am 100 percent fit or not, whether I have to push myself or not," Chopra said in an interaction.

'I need to improve my fitness to fulfill my dream': Chopra

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old also stated that he needs to improve his fitness to fulfill his dream of winning the Gold medal at the World Championships 2023, where he will be seen in action next. "I need to improve my fitness, work on it (fitness) through training so that I can give my best at the World Championships and fulfill the dream of winning gold there," Chopra added.

There are some key events lined-up in the pipeline in Javelin throw and Chopra is of full awareness to keep his body fit for tournaments like - World Championships in August, Diamond League Finals in September, and Asian Games in October. "I have to go with 100 percent fitness in these events. If I am not physically fit, I will also be not mentally ready. Not only the physical aspect, but the mental aspect is also important," he said.

"There is a lot of time now to work on my fitness and be ready for the World Championships and other major events," he added.

