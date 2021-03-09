Japan to stage Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators

Image Source : AP Tokyo Olympics

Japan is all likely to stage the impending Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympics without overseas spectators owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report from the Kyodo news agency in Japan, it was a decision made by the Japanese government in the effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus after the public voiced their concern that more variants of the novel virus have been detected in several countries. However, the government and the Tokyo Olympics organising committee are expected to discuss the matter with International Olympics Committee and two other bodies and come up with an official announcement next week.

Meanwhile, the report also emerges that the opening ceremony of the torch relay will be held without any spectators.

"The organising committee has decided it is essential to hold the ceremony in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima behind closed doors, only permitting participants and invitees to take part in the event, to avoid large crowds forming amid the pandemic," Kyodo said, quoting the officials.

The Olympics will take place between July 23 and August 8, followed by the Paralympics, between August 24 and September 5.