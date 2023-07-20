International Chess Day 2023: History, significance, why do we celebrate it - key details you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY International Chess Day is being celebrated on Thursday, July 20

A game and a sport of wits, more than any other, chess has found its place in the modern world both as a means to increase the intelligence quotient and as a mode of status, borderline proof of the person being smart, literate and aware. A board game that carries life's lessons in it, chess is both easy and challenging but one fact which everyone agrees with respect to it, is the constant improvement in a human being to think and how to make decisions correctly.

This will be the 99th edition of the International Chess Day, set to be celebrated on Thursday, July 20. This year the theme from the International Chess Federation is introducing the game to a new person, helping in the expansion of the game and overall growth of the person as well. Here's everything you need to know about the International Chess Day:

History

To commemorate the foundation of the International Chess Federation (commonly known as FIDE {Federation Internationale des Echecs} French acronym), UNESCO announced the International Chess Day, in 1996. Recognised by the International Olympic Committee in 1999, FIDE acts as the governing body of chess competitions across the world and connects through various other chess federations. FIDE was founded in Paris, France and has its current headquarters in Switzerland.

Significance

A universal game that can be played across all age groups, this year's International Chess Day theme also sheds light on making the game more accessible and to grow the chess-playing community. Enjoyed and loved by the majority of the population in the world, there might not be a better time and occasion than International Chess Day to get your friends and play an enriching game of chess.

Why is International Chess Day celebrated?

Chess is just like life. It requires concentration and thoroughly calculated moves to move ahead. One wrong move and it can have a spiraling effect on the whole game. Thus, every single move has to be carefully thought out by considering the outcome it might have in the future. Because of this universality and ability to leave anyone playing the game with some learning, chess is not only a fun exercise but also a good way to broaden horizons of thinking and aptitude resulting in personal growth as well.

