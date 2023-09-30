Saturday, September 30, 2023
     
India TV Sports Wrap on September 30: From the Asian Games to the cricketing circuit, here are all the top 10 trending sports news stories and the latest happenings from the world of sports on September 29.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2023 10:26 IST
The Indian contigent bagged another medal on Saturday morning at the Asian Games as shooters brought a Silver medal for the nation on Day 7 in Hangzhou. Sarabjot Singh, and Divya Thadigol clinched a Silver medal at the 10m air pistol mixed team event as they went down to China. Meanwhile, India take on England in their first warm-up match ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on September 30.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Sarabjot Singh, and Divya Thadigol bag Silver medal in Asian Games 2023

The Indian mixed team pair of Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol clinched a Silver medal at the 10m air pistol team event

Mirabai Chanu to be action in women's 49kg weightlifting event at the Asiad

Mirabai Chanu will be gunning for a medal at the Asian Games as she will be in action on Saturday

India men's team faces Pakistan in Gold medal match in Squash

The Indian men's squash team faces arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the men's squash

Tennis mixed pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale to pay in Gold medal match

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will fight for the Gold in the mixed team final

India face England in warm-up fixture in Guwahati ahead of ICC World Cup

Indian Cricket team will face England in its first warm-up match ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023

Australia lock horns with Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram in another warm-up fixture

Australia will be facing Netherlands in the other warm-up fixture for the day

Premier League: Tottenham face Liverpool in a clash of giants

Tottenham to lock horns against Liverpool in the clash of the giants at the Premier League

Bundesliga: Dortmund beat Hoffenheim 3-1 despite being a player short

Despite being on 10 players, Dortmund defeated Hoffenheim 3-1 in their Bundesliga clash

French league: Lens edge past Strasbourg 1-0 as Elye Wahi scores

Elye Wahi scores for Lens as they edge past Strasbourg 1-0 in the French League match

Spanish league: Barcelona defeat Sevilla as Sergio Ramos scores own goal 

Sergio Ramos' own goal hands Barcelona 1-0 win over Sevilla in the Spanish League

