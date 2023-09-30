Follow us on Image Source : PTI Divya Subbaraj, Sarabjot Singh and Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma

The Indian contigent bagged another medal on Saturday morning at the Asian Games as shooters brought a Silver medal for the nation on Day 7 in Hangzhou. Sarabjot Singh, and Divya Thadigol clinched a Silver medal at the 10m air pistol mixed team event as they went down to China. Meanwhile, India take on England in their first warm-up match ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on September 30.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

The Indian mixed team pair of Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol clinched a Silver medal at the 10m air pistol team event

Mirabai Chanu will be gunning for a medal at the Asian Games as she will be in action on Saturday

The Indian men's squash team faces arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the men's squash

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will fight for the Gold in the mixed team final

Indian Cricket team will face England in its first warm-up match ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023

Australia will be facing Netherlands in the other warm-up fixture for the day

Tottenham to lock horns against Liverpool in the clash of the giants at the Premier League

Despite being on 10 players, Dortmund defeated Hoffenheim 3-1 in their Bundesliga clash

Elye Wahi scores for Lens as they edge past Strasbourg 1-0 in the French League match

Sergio Ramos' own goal hands Barcelona 1-0 win over Sevilla in the Spanish League

