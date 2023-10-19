India TV Sports Wrap on October 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Cricket players and Neymar.

New Zealand snatched the top position at the World Cup 2023 points table from India as they defeated Afghanistan in one-way traffic at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Men in Blue will play their fourth game in the tournament against Bangladesh at MCA Stadium in Pune after making a hat trick of wins. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on October 19.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India face Bangladesh in the 17th match of World Cup 2023 in Pune

India will be up against Bangladesh in their fourth match of World Cup 2023 at the MCA Stadium in Pune

India unlikely to see any forced change as bowling coach Paras Mhambrey highlighted 'no rotation policy'

The Men in Blue are unlikely to see any change in their playing XI as Paras Mhambrey confirmed that there will be no rotation policy

Virat Kohli on brink of amassing 26000 runs in International cricket

Virat Kohli is set to register another huge record as the Indian maestro stands little away from the feat

Bangladesh hope for Shakib Al Hasan to get fit in time for clash against India

Bangladesh are having their fingers crossed over the availability of Shakib Al Hasan for the clash against India

Phil Mickelson states more PGA Tour, European tour players to come to Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson has claimed that there will be more players from the PGA Tour and European tour making their way to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Ramkumar Ramanathan and SD Prajwal Dev storm into pre-quarterfinals of ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan and SD Prajwal Dev won their round of 32 match and have made their way into the pre-quarterfinals of the ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott fumes dropped chances in game against New Zealand

Afghanistan's head coach Jonathan Trott has blasted his team for dropping many chances in the NZ vs AFG game in World Cup

Billie Jean King hopes for 'better calendar' for BJK Cup and Davis Cup

Legendary Billie Jean King is hoping for a better gap between BJK Cup and the Davis Cup

Neymar suffers torn ACL and meniscus, set to undergo surgery

It has been revealed that Brazilian star Neymar has suffered a torn ACL and meniscus and is set to undergo a surgery

Formula 1 heads to Americas as US GP set to host weekend race

Formula 1 now heads to the Americas with the US GP hosting the first of a string of races for the region

