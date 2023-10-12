India TV Sports Wrap on October 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill and Australian players

The Indian cricket team thrashed Afghanistan in their second match in ICC World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue defeated the Afghan side by 8 wickets as they gunned down the target of 273 inside 35 overs. Meanwhile, Australia and South Africa are set to face each other in the clash of the giants in Lucknow in the 10th match of World Cup 2023. Here are top 10 trending sports news stories on October 12.

Top 10 Trending News Stories

Shubman Gill reaches Ahmedabad ahead of IND vs PAK clash in World Cup 2023

India opener Shubman Gill has reportedly touched down in Ahmedabad ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash in World Cup 2023

Naveen-ul-Haq reveals chat with Kohli after warm-hug, says he is a nice guy

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has revealed a special chat with Virat Kohli during warm-hug in IND vs AFG clash

Virat Kohli becomes leading run-scorer in ODI and T20I World Cups as he goes past Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli shattered the record of most runs scored in World Cup history (ODI and T20I combined) when he made 55 runs against Afghanistan

Australia to face South Africa in 10th match of World Cup 2023 in Lucknow

Australia and South Africa go up against each other in the 10th match of World Cup

Archer Parneet Kaur receives grand welcome on India return after Asian Games success

Indian archer Parneet Kaur received a warm welcome on India return at Chandigarh airport

Athlete Manikanta sets new 100m national record with 10.23s timing at National Open Athletics Championships

Manikanta has set a new national record in 100m as she clocked 10.23s at the National Open Athletics Championships

Conor McGregor returns to action, USADA claims it's splitting with UFC

Mixed martial artist Conor McGrenor has returned to action but USADA has claimed that is is splitting with UFC

Juventus' Nicolò Fagioli under investigation for betting case

Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli is under investigation in a betting case

Mary Lou Retton remains in intensive care due to pneumonia

Olympic star gymnast Mary Lou Retton still remains in intensive care due to rare pneumonia

Kidambi Srikanth, Kiran George cruise to second round of Arctic Open

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Kiran George have reached into the second round of Artic Open

