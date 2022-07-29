Commonwealth Games 2022: Here is India's schedule on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Day 1, many results went India's way, but there were some heartbreaks as well.

India had a great first day at the Commonwealth Games. On Day 1, many results went India's way, but there were some heartbreaks as well. To begin with, Australia beat India by three wickets to win the first women's T20 of the event.

The women's hockey team, however, put on a dominating performance to beat Ghana 2-0. Indian women's table tennis team beat South Africa 3-0. Boxer Shiva Thapa defeated Pakistan's Suleman Baloch in the men's 63.5kg Round of 32, and the badminton team also beat Pakistan 5-0.

As far as the 2nd day of the event is concerned, this is what the schedule looks like.

Swimming

Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat – 3.06 pm

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's team final and Individual Qualification:

Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik - 9 pm

Badminton

Mixed team Group play stage - Group A: India vs Sri Lanka – 1.30 pm

India vs Australia – 11.30 pm

Boxing

Over 54Kg-57kg (Featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed – 5 pm

Over 66-Kg-70 Kg (Light Middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain – 12 am

Over86kG-92 Kg (Heavyweight) Round of 16: Sanjeet 1 am

Squash

Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon – 5 pm; Sourav Ghosal - 6.15 pm

Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla 5.45 pm;

Joshana Chinnapa 5.45 pm

Table Tennis

Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana 2 pm

Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland 4.30 pm.

