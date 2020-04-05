Image Source : @WWENETWORK WWE Wrestlemania: Braun Strowman beats Goldberg to become Universal Champion; Undertaker dominates AJ Styles

In part 1 of Wrestlemania 2020, Braun Strowman beat the veteran Goldberg to become the Universal Champions for the first time on Sunday. Strowman, who is often known as the 'Monster amongst Man' overcame four spears from Goldberg to deliver the running power-slam to pin him down at the biggest event in WWE.

In the 36th edition of the mega event, The Undertaker dominated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match to register the win the main event of the first night of Wrestlemania. It is touted as the match of the Wrestlemania this year.

Meanwhile, WWE Raw women's champion Becky Lynch retained her title with a win over Shayna Baszler. In a gruelling match, Baszler dominated throughout the match, but the last move matters and Lynch used her brain to pin Baszler and retain the title that she won in the last Wrestlemania.

In other matches, Kevin Owens beat his arch-rival Seth Rollins in one hell of a fight. Sami Zayn also defender her Intercontinental title against Daniel Bryan.

The next part of Wrestlemania is scheduled to be held on Monday (according to Indian time), with WWE Championship on the line between champion Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre and some more exciting matches.

The WWE is one of the very few sporting events which is running uninterrupted despite the deadly outbreak of coronavirus around the globe. The USA is one of the worst-hit countries from the pandemic, where there have been more than 300,000 cases of the virus so far, with more than 8,000 deaths. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the mega event -Wrestlemania is divided into two parts in closed doors at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.