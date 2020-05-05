Sports resume in South Korea amid low daily increase of COVID-19 cases

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The national baseball league in South Korea will resume on Tuesday, while the football league will also begin later this week.

South Korea on Tuesday reported its lowest daily increase in coronavirus cases since Feb. 18, continuing a downward trend as the country restarts professional sports and prepares to reopen schools.

This has prompted the South Korean professional baseball league to begin its new season without fans in the stands on Tuesday, while the pro soccer league will kick off under similar conditions on Friday.

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported three fresh infections and two more virus-related deaths, bringing national totals to 10,804 cases and 254 fatalities.

After reporting around 500 new cases daily in early March, infections have slowed over the past month amid tightened border controls and waning transmissions in the worst-hit city of Daegu, which reported zero new cases on Tuesday.

Health authorities still raise concern over a broader “quiet spread” and plan antibody tests to learn how widespread the virus is.

Amid the slowing caseload, officials have relaxed social distancing guidelines and decided to reopen schools in phased steps, starting with high school seniors on May 13.

