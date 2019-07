Pro-Kabaddi League 2019: Full schedule, teams, fixtures and time-table

Image Source : PRO KABADDI LEAGUE 2019 Pro-Kabaddi League 2019: Full schedule of Pro-Kabaddi League, including the list of teams, fixtures and time-table of the seventh season.

The seventh season of Pro-Kabaddi league is set to begin on July 20. Telugu Titans will take on U Mumba in the opener of the league, while the defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls also begin their campaign on the opening day against Patna Pirates.

The tournament will be held in a double round-robin format, with each taking the other on twice. Top six sides qualify for the play-offs, where there has been a change. The top two teams will secure a place in the semifinals, while the other four will play against each other in the eliminator.

After two years of absence, the Pro-Kabaddi league will return to the cities of Bengaluru and Jaipur as well.

Here’s the full schedule of Pro-Kabaddi League:

20th July 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. U Mumba

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Patna Pirates

21st July 2019:

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas

22nd July 2019:

U Mumba vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Puneri Paltan vs. Haryana Steelers

24th July 2019:

UP Yoddha vs. Bengal Warriors

Telugu Titans vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

25th July 2019:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Tamil Thalaivas

26th July 2019:

UP Yoddha vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Telugu Titans vs. Patna Pirates

27th July 2019:

U Mumba vs. Puneri Paltan

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengal Warriors

28th July 2019:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Haryana Steelers

U Mumba vs. Bengaluru Bulls

29th July 2019:

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Patna Pirates

Bengal Warriors vs. Puneri Paltan

31st July 2019:

Haryana Steelers vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

U Mumba vs. UP Yoddha

1st August 2019:

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

2nd August 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. UP Yoddha

U Mumba vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

3rd August 2019:

Patna Pirates vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengal Warriors vs. Bengaluru Bulls

4th August 2019:

Haryana Steelers vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates vs. Puneri Paltan

5th August 2019:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Puneri Paltan

7th August 2019:

UP Yoddha vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates vs. Haryana Steelers

8th August 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. Bengaluru Bulls

9th August 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. U Mumba

Patna Pirates vs. UP Yoddha

10th August 2019:

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Puneri Paltan vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

11th August 2019:

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Haryana Steelers

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Telugu Titans

12th August 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. Telugu Titans

UP Yoddha vs. Bengaluru Bulls

14th August 2019:

UP Yoddha vs. Haryana Steelers

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Bengal Warriors

15th August 2019:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Puneri Paltan

16th August 2019:

U Mumba vs. Patna Pirates

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

17th August 2019:

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Bengal Warriors vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

18th August 2019:

Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Puneri Paltan

19th August 2019:

U Mumba vs. Haryana Steelers

UP Yoddha vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

21st August 2019:

Puneri Paltan vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

22nd August 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. Patna Pirates

23rd August 2019:

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Patna Pirates

Tamil Thalaivas vs. U Mumba

31st August 2019:

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

U Mumba vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

1st September 2019:

UP Yoddha vs. Bengal Warriors

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Tamil Thalaivas

2nd September 2019:

Puneri Paltan vs. Haryana Steelers

Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas

4th September 2019:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Patna Pirates

5th September 2019:

Puneri Paltan vs. U Mumba

6th September 2019:

Patna Pirates vs. UP Yoddha

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Telugu Titans

7th September 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Haryana Steelers

8th September 2019:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Bengal Warriors vs. Puneri Paltan

9th September 2019:

UP Yoddha vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Patna Pirates

11th September 2019:

Haryana Steelers vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengal Warriors vs. U Mumba

12th September 2019:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Patna Pirates

13th September 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. U Mumba

Bengal Warriors vs. Bengaluru Bulls

14th September 2019:

Puneri Paltan vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Haryana Steelers

15th September 2019:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Puneri Paltan vs. Patna Pirates

16th September 2019:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. UP Yoddha

Telugu Titans vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

18th September 2019:

U Mumba vs. UP Yoddha

Puneri Paltan vs. Tamil Thalaivas

19th September 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. Haryana Steelers

20th September 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan vs. Bengaluru Bulls

21st September 2019:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

UP Yoddha vs. Tamil Thalaivas

22nd September 2019:

U Mumba vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengal Warriors

23rd September 2019:

Patna Pirates vs. Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Bengaluru Bulls

25th September 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. Bengal Warriors

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Puneri Paltan

26th September 2019:

Patna Pirates vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

27th September 2019:

U Mumba vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Telugu Titans

28th September 2019:

Haryana Steelers vs. UP Yoddha

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Tamil Thalaivas

29th September 2019:

Puneri Paltan vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Haryana Steelers vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

30th September 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Tamil Thalaivas vs. U Mumba

2nd October 2019:

U Mumba vs. Patna Pirates

Haryana Steelers vs. Bengaluru Bulls

3rd October 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. Puneri Paltan

4th October 2019:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans

5th October 2019:

UP Yoddha vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Patna Pirates

6th October 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. Patna Pirates

UP Yoddha vs. Puneri Paltan

7th October 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

9th October 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. Tamil Thalaivas

UP Yoddha vs. Telugu Titans

10th October 2019:

U Mumba vs. Haryana Steelers

11th October 2019:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. U Mumba

UP Yoddha vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Playoffs:

14th October 2019:

3rd Ranked Team vs. 6th Ranked Team (Eliminator 1)

4th Ranked Team vs. 5th Ranked Team (Eliminator 2)

16th October 2019:

1st Ranked Team vs. Winner of Eliminator 1 (Semi-Final 1)

2nd Ranked Team vs. Winner of Eliminator 2 (Semi-Final 2)

19th October 2019:

Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs. Winner of Semi-Final 2 (Final)