Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Fighting COVID-19: Ace cueist Pankaj Advani donates Rs 5 lakh

Multiple world champion ace cueist Pankaj Advani on Monday donated Rs 5 lakh in country's fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 120 Indian lives.

"A small gesture for a mammoth cause. Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund. Let's spread awareness, love, compassion and the spirit of unity for the greater good of humanity. Jai Hind!," Advani tweeted.

The 23-time world champion in billiards and snooker thus joined a list of top sportspersons comprising master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, spin wizard Anil Kumble, table tennis player G Sathiyan, who have donated for the noble cause.

