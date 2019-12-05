Image Source : PTI Car of Arjuna awardee stolen from Delhi's Rohini

The car of a 30-year-old Arjuna awardee was stolen from outside his relative's house in Rohini, police said on Thursday.

Abhishek Verma, a resident of Model Town, currently serves as an Income Tax officer.

He won gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games at Incheon in the men's compound archery team event, along with Rajat Chauhan and Sandeep Kumar.

He had also won the silver medal in the men's individual compound event.

On 15 August 2015, he had won a gold medal in the compound men's individual section at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Wroclaw, Poland.

On Wednesday, Verma had gone for dinner at a restaurant in Rohini Sector-8 and returned to a relative's house at around 10.18 pm and parked his car in front of the house.

"On Thursday morning when I went to look for my car, it was not there...," Verma said in his complaint.

"When I checked CCTV footage, I found that my car was stolen at around 1 AM following which I informed police about the incident," he added.

A case has been registered and police teams have been formed who are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits and nab them, said a senior police official.