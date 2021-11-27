Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Barcelona players.

La Liga Live Streaming Villarreal vs Barcelona: When and where to watch VIL vs BAR Live Online, TV

Barcelona will be looking to make it back-to-back La Liga wins under new head coach Xavi when they travel to Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday to take on Villarreal. The Catalan giants are currently seventh in La Liga, 10 points off leaders Real Madrid, while Villarreal occupy 12th, four points behind their opponents this weekend.

Missing live football action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona Live Online, La Liga Match TV Telecast. You can watch VIL vs BAR Live Online.

Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona Live, how to watch La Liga Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona.

Villarreal vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How to Watch VIL vs BAR Online

At what time does Villarreal vs Barcelona start?

Villarreal vs Barcelona will start at 1.30 AM.

When is Villarreal vs Barcelona?

Villarreal vs Barcelona will take place on November 27 (Sunday night).

How do I watch live streaming of Villarreal vs Barcelona?

You can watch Villarreal vs Barcelona live football streaming match on Voot Select in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Villarreal vs Barcelona?

You can watch Villarreal vs Barcelona on MTV.