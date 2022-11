Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England take on Iran

LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022; Know latest updates about ENGLAND vs IRAN: England making a strong start

Harry Kane's England will face a stern test as they gear up to face Iran in their first FIFA World Cup 2022 match. England had qualified for the Euro Cup finals last year but they faced a massive setback at the hands of Italy. They are the favourites but they will have to ensure that they start their campaign on a high

Latest Sports News