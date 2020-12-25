ISL 2020-21: East Bengal look for their first win of the season against Chennaiyin

Image Source : TWITTER/ SC EAST BENGAL Robbie Fowler

East Bengal are still on the lookout for their first win in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) as they face Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan on Saturday.

After six games, East Bengal have zero wins, have scored the least number of goals (3) and conceded the joint-most (11). Both their goals were scored by Jacques Maghoma against Hyderabad FC.

Their last couple of games have seen them put in improved performances but luck has eluded them. East Bengal were unlucky not to get a point against Hyderabad and a later equaliser denied them a win against Kerala Blasters in a game that they otherwise dominated.

Chennaiyin too are in a sticky situation and share a lot of the same problems that plague East Bengal. They have scored just five goals in the league so far, with only their opponents on Saturday scoring less. Only two of those goals have come from open play.

However, they are coming off a morale-boosting victory over FC Goa and their coach Csaba Laszlo knows that their next few games will decide which way the momentum shifts.