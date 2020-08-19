Image Source : AP IMAGE Bayern Munich vs Lyon Live Streaming Champions League in India: Watch FCB vs LYO live football match online

Bayern Munich vs Lyon Live Streaming Champions League in India: The Bavarian powerhouse on Wednesday will face a Lyon side that has never previously even reached the semifinals. The winner will play Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in the first final to be played without fans since the European Cup was first contested in 1956. Pandemic restrictions have prevented any fans attending this unique final eight tournament in Lisbon. Bayern routed Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals, while Lyon defeated big-spending Manchester City 3-1 after previously eliminating Italian champion Juventus. Here are the details of when and where to watch FCB vs LYO live football match online and on television.

Bayern Munich vs Lyon semifinal Live Streaming

When is the Champions League semifinal Bayern Munich vs Lyon?

The Champions League semifinal Bayern Munich vs Lyon will take place on Thursday, August 20.

What are the timings of Champions League semifinal Bayern Munich vs Lyon?

The Champions League semifinal Bayern Munich vs Lyon will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League semifinal Bayern Munich vs Lyon being played?

The Champions League semifinal Bayern Munich vs Lyon will be played at the Estádio da Luz.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Champions League semifinal Bayern Munich vs Lyon?

The Champions League semifinal Bayern Munich vs Lyon will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Champions League semifinal Bayern Munich vs Lyon?

The Champions League semifinal Bayern Munich vs Lyon will live stream on SonyLIV.

