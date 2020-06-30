Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona and Juventus complete Arthur-Pjanic swap deal

The swap deal of Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo between Juventus and Barcelona has been completed, the two clubs have confirmed.

The two European elites conducted lengthy negotiations over the deal which will see Juventus pay Barcelona up to 82 million euros for Arthur, while Pjanic moves in the opposite direction for a 60 million euro fee, plus five million euros in variables, reports Xinhua news agency.

"FC Barcelona and Juventus FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Arthur Melo. The Italian club will pay 72 million euros, plus 10 million euros in variables," read a Barcelona statement.

The Spanish club then announced Pjanic's arrival later on Monday. The 30-year-old will sign a four-year contract until the end of the 2023-24 season, with a buyout clause of 400 million euros.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international joined Juventus from Roma in 2016, helping the Bianconeri win the Italian Serie A title three times.

Though both deals have been confirmed, both players are unable to play for their new clubs until the end of competition in the delayed 2019-20 season.

