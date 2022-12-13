Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WTC Final Qualification: What does Team India need to seal WTC final berth with eyes set on Bangladesh series?

The Indian Cricket team is all set to play Bangladesh in a two-match Test series kick-starting on Wednesday (December 14) in Chattogram as both camps come into the series with different aspirations. For the hosts, it will be a shot at history books if they can register a win against India in the red-ball format, while for India they will have nothing in their sight apart from the World Test Championship (WTC) final berth as they face an intense battle with sides across the globe.

What India need to do to seal WTC final Qualification?

India are currently 4th in the WTC standings with 52.08 Win Percentage Tally (WPT) and still have six matches to play in the current WTC Cycle.

India will have to win minimum 5 of 6 Tests – i.e 2 against Bangladesh & 4 vs Australia at home.

– i.e 2 against Bangladesh & 4 vs Australia at home. If India win all 6: Their win WPT will rise to 68.06 – which will ensure India a place in the final

Their win WPT will rise to 68.06 – which will ensure India a place in the final If India win 5-1: India’s WPT will be 62.5, which still will ensures a final entry for India and exit for second placed South Africa.

India’s WPT will be 62.5, which still will ensures a final entry for India and exit for second placed South Africa. If India lose 2 of 6 Tests: It will be unlikely that India will qualify for WTC Final

Image Source : ICC WEBSITE SCREENGRAB WTC Standings

Can Bangladesh burst India’s bubble?

While preparations are in full swing for team India against Bangladesh, Team India will know that any slip-up could see them miss out on a berth in the WTC final. The host Bangladesh beat New Zealand at the start of 2022 on their turf and will therefore have the confidence of doing better against India. If they can cause any panic in the Indian team it could be the end of the road for India in the WTC final race.

India’s record against Bangladesh

As things stand, the Indian team has won nine of the 11 matches they have played in the backyard of their sub-continent neighbors. The remaining two matches have ended in a stalemate, keeping Bangladesh at bay. So far, they have never beaten the Indian team in the Test format. When it comes to the encounters on Bangladesh soil, the India team has won six of the eight matches, again showing their supremacy in head-to-head affairs.

Latest Cricket News