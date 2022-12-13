Follow us on Image Source : PTI TWITTER Ranji Trophy 2022-23: All you need to know about latest Ranji Trophy season - Matches, schedule, squads

The latest season of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season will kick start on Tuesday (December 13) as 38 teams will start their journey to be crowned the domestic champions of Indian cricket. Madhya Pradesh are defending champions of the historic domestic honour while Mumbai remain one of the firm favourites to win the season yet again with the abundance of the talent they have at their disposal. So ahead of the latest campaign, here is all you need about the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Groups

Elite A: Bengal, Baroda, Odisha, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nagaland

Elite B: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Saurashtra, Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Delhi

Elite C: Rajasthan, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Jharkhand, Goa, Services

Elite D: Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Tripura, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Railways

Plate Group: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Bihar

How will the format work?

The top two from each Elite group, consisting of eight teams each, make the quarterfinals after an intensive league phase of equal home and away matches. In Plate, which is a six-team pool, each side plays the other five after which the top four make it to the semi-finals. The bottom two will feature in a playoff for fifth and sixth, while there will be another playoff for third and fourth. This way, they get to play the same number of seven league games like the Elite teams.

How do the Plate teams progress?

The two Plate finalists will be promoted to the Elite group for the 2023-24 season, while the bottom two teams of all the four Elite groups combined - factoring in both points and quotient - will be relegated.

Schedule for the first phase of group stage

December 13, 2022: Baroda v Odisha (Elite A), Bhubaneshwar

December 13, 2022: Bengal v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Kolkata

December 13, 2022: Haryana v Himachal Pradesh (Elite A), Rohtak

December 13, 2022: Nagaland v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Sovima

December 13, 2022: Andhra v Mumbai (Elite B), Vizianagaram

December 13, 2022: Assam v Saurashtra (Elite B), Guwahati

December 13, 2022: Delhi v Maharashtra (Elite B), Pune

December 13, 2022: Hyderabad v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Hyderabad

December 13, 2022: Chhattisgarh v Puducherry (Elite C), Puducherry

December 13, 2022: Goa v Rajasthan (Elite C), Porvorim

December 13, 2022: Jharkhand v Kerala (Elite C), Ranchi

December 13, 2022: Karnataka v Services (Elite C), Bengaluru

December 13, 2022: Chandigarh v Punjab (Elite D), Mohali

December 13, 2022: Gujarat v Tripura (Elite D), Agartala

December 13, 2022: Jammu and Kashmir v Madhya Pradesh (Elite D), Jammu

December 13, 2022: Railways v Vidarbha (Elite D), Nagpur

December 13, 2022: Arunachal Pradesh v Bihar (Plate), Patna

December 13, 2022: Manipur v Sikkim (Plate), Rangpo

December 13, 2022: Meghalaya v Mizoram (Plate), Nadiad

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Squads so far

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (Capt.), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore (w.k.), Prasad Pawar (w.k.), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Siddharth Raut, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Attarde, Musheer Khan.

Madhya Pradesh squad for first two matches: Aditya Shrivastav (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri, Harsh Gawali, Aman Solanki, Shubham Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Gaurav Yadav, Yuvraj Nema, Anubhav Agarwal

Bengal squad for first two matches: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Das, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmad, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Durgesh Dubey, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Mishra

Delhi squad for first two matches: Yash Dhull (captain), Himmat Singh (vice captain), Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat (W.K), Vaibhav Rawal, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivank Vashisth, Vikas Mishra, Jonty Sidhu, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Simarjeet Singh Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pranshu Vijayran.

Tamil Nadu (first three matches): B Indrajith (captain),R Sai Kishore (vice-captain), B Aparajith,B Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk). Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N S Chaturved, Affan Khader, Vijay Shankar, R Kavin (wk),Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier,Aswin Crist,L Vignesh, Trilok Nag.

Kerala squad for first two matches: Sanju Samson (c), Sijomon J (vc), Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby, Shoun Roger, Akshay Chandran, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Nidheesh M D, Fanoos F, Basil N P, Vaisakh Chandran, Sachin S, Rahul P*

Vidarbha squad: Faiz Fazal (c), Akshay Wadkar (vc), R Sanjay, Atharv Taide, Ganesh Satish, Mohit Kale, Apoorv Wankhede, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Sarwate, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakre, Rajneesh Gurbani, Lalit Yadav

Uttar Pradesh squad: Karan Sharma (C), Madhav Kaushik, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shiva Singh, Prince Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Aaquib Khan, Aaradhya Yadav, Kunal Yadav

Odisha squad: Subhranshu Senapati (c), Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Govind Poddar, Biplab Samantray, Abhishek Raut, Rakesh Patnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Suryakant Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Subham Nayak, Rajesh Dhupar, Sujit Lenka, Swastik Samal, Tarini Sa, Kartik Biswal, Sourav Kanojia

Assam squad: Kunal Saikia (captain, wk), Subham Mondal, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Gokul Sharma, Avinav Choudhury, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Akash Sengupta, Sunil Lachit, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain and Rahul Hazarika.

Meghalaya squad: Punit Bisht (C), Kishan Lyngdoh, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Dippu Ch Sangma (VC), Lerry Sangma, Tarique Anwar Siddique, Raj Biswa, Abhishek Kumar, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Arbin Singh, Md Nafees Siddique, Lakhan Singh, Swarajeet Das, Rajesh Bishnoi

