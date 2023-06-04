WTC Final: Cameron Green picks Virat Kohli ahead of Rohit Sharma as main threat for Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Camron Green picks Virat Kohli as the main threat against Australia in WTC Final

World's top two Test teams India and Australia are just days short of facing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Fans around the globe are eagerly waiting as two heavyweights resume their rivalry in the ICC tournament final. With some of the biggest stars clashing at The Oval from June 7, Australia's pace all-rounder Cameron Green praised Indian batters, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, on Saturday, June 3.

Green, 24, smashed his maiden Test hundred when India and Australia last faced each other in Ahmedabad during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The Australian all-rounder carried his international form in Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians. He scored 452 runs at a strike rate of 160.28 and took six wickets to help the Rohit Sharma-led side reach playoffs.

While speaking with ICC, Green revealed that playing under Rohit's guidance was a great experience for him and also praised the Indian skipper for his calmness on the pitch.

“The calmness he has out in the middle is so evident,” Green said to the ICC. “He's obviously been there and done that for 10 years. To be out there with him and just talk through a situation was awesome.

However, when asked about who will be the biggest threat to Australia in the WTC final, the MI all-rounder picked Virat Kohli. The star Indian batter smashed 82 against Mumbai in Royal Challengers Bangalore's opening match in IPL 2023 and that clearly impressed Green. The Australian stated that Kohli is a man for the big moments and he is looking forward to facing him in the WTC final.

“Virat Kohli. I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments,” Green said. “A World Test Championship is obviously a massive moment, so I look forward to that.”

Kohli recorded 186 off 364, his highest score against Australia, in Ahmedabad Test to end his century drought in March. He boosts an impressive track record against mighty Australia with 1979 runs in 24 Tests at an average of 48.26 with the help of eight hundreds and five fifties.

