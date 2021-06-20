WTC Final: Bharat Army dedicates song to Virat Kohli, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ICC Bharat Army sang an English song for Team India captain Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli is gunning for his first world title as Team India captain at the ongoing World Test Championship against New Zealand with third day action taking place on Sunday.

Team India batted on the second day and scored 143 runs for the loss of three wickets. Rohit Sharma scored 34 runs, Shubman Gill scored 28 runs and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 8 runs for India. Captain Virat Kohli (44) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (29) are now at the crease.

However, on the second day of this match in Ages Bowl, Indian cricket team fans Bharat Army did something that is becoming quite viral on social media.

Bharat Army sang an English song for Team India captain Virat Kohli. Watch the video here:

It is worth noting that before the match, Dinesh Karthik has told the weather condition of the city through social media. He shared the photo of the ground through social media, on which he wrote, "It is 3.5 hours before the game starts, so don't worry too much. It's cloudy at the moment but the good thing is that there is no rain ATM. This is the new weatherman in town reporting live from Southampton."

Significantly, he wrote in the caption of this photo, "Your lovely weather man Mr DK."