WPL 2023: RCB's fate hangs by thin thread as big games coming ahead; look into Points table

WPL 2023: The group stage of the Women's Premier League 2023 is almost halfway done as teams are giving it their all in the first edition of the tournament. The fight for the top three spots is heating up and each and every game is now having a big impact on the knockouts. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians dominate the points table until now, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore are reeling down at the last spot.

Here is the current look at the points table of the WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians top the table with 3 wins from as many games. They are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. Delhi Capitals follow them with 2 wins from 3 games, while UP Warriorz stand on third with 1 win from 2 matches. Gujarat Giants stand ahead of RCB at four with a win in 3 outings, while Smriti Mandhana's team is yet to open its mark in three games.

WPL games qualification rules

There are 5 teams in the tournament and each play against one other two times. The top-ranked team will earn a direct entry into the final, while the next two will play an eliminator to book their ticket for the summit clash. This means the next two teams in the group stage will crash out.

RCB's fate hang by thread

Notably, the fate of Royal Challengers Bangalore hang by thread as they now face almost everything as a virtual knockout. Each team play against the other four teams two times, which means RCB has 5 matches ahead of them. They have to play against UP two times; while Mumbai, Gujarat and Delhi will take them once each.

RCB shall win all five of their matches to stand a decent chance of qualifying. That will take them to 10 points and then they will have a chance to finish in the top three. If they win four of the remaining five, they would need to depend upon other teams' results and heavily on their net run rate.

Mumbai sit comfortable

While three wins will not be enough in total, Harmanpreet Kaur's MI are the most comfortable team in the tournament right now. They have a net run rate of 4.228. They are looking a team to beat in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Capitals are also a strong-looking unit and are well-placed at second. Warriorz and Giants are in the midfield and shall push more to find a spot in the top three.

