World Test C'ship final: BCCI planning 8-day bubble in India, 10-day quarantine in UK

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Team India will begin its preparations for the inaugural World Test Championship final on May 25 when the group enters an 8-day bubble in India before leaving for the United Kingdom.

According to a report from ANI, the Indian cricketers will undergo an 18-day quarantine in total (8 days in India and 10 days in the UK). While the players will be confined to their respective rooms in India, the team will be allowed to train during the 10-day quarantine period in the UK.

"You can expect the boys to come into the bubble on May 25 as it will be an 8-day quarantine period which will not just involve testing against COVID-19, but also there will not be any movement as the boys prepare for the UK schedule," a BCCI official told ANI.

"Once in UK on June 2, the boys will go for another 10-day quarantine. But this time the cricketers can train as they are moving from the bubble in India to the bubble in England in a charter plane. A bubble to bubble move lets them train even though there will be continuous testing at all times and no further movement," the official explained.

While the World Test Championship final takes place between June 18-22 in Southampton, India will stay in the UK for a five-match Test series against England which commences on August 4.

With over a month's gap between the two (WTC final and the series against England), the BCCI is also likely to allow the players to travel with their families.

"Not just the duration of the tour, the COVID-19 restrictions also mean you cannot move around the place. There will be more than a month's gap between the Test Championship final and the opening Test against England in Trent Bridge from August 4. The players will have their families travelling with them," the official said.

India will take on New Zealand in the final of the WTC. The Kane Williamson-led side will also be touring England next week for a two-Test series which begins on June 2.