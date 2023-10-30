World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill's poor record a concern for team India amidst winning run

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill

Team India successfully maintained its winning run in the ongoing World Cup against defending champions England beating them by 100 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Rohit Sharma-led has more or less confirmed its semifinal qualification with three matches to go in the league stage. Even as the team collectively is doing well at the moment, Shubman Gill's poor form will be a concern for the hosts.

To start with, the India opener missed the first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan after suffering from dengue. Gill returned for the game against Pakistan and since then, has scored only 104 runs in four matches at a poor average of 26. He was in stunning form prior to the tournament especially in ODIs but somehow seems to have lost his touch now.

He scored only 16 runs against Pakistan in Ahmedabad and then smashed a half-century scoring 53 vs Afghanistan in Pune. The opening batter then mustered 26 and 9 runs respectively against New Zealand and England. His partner and India skipper Rohit Sharma has been scoring runs for fun in this World Cup and that has not borught much of the focus on Shubman Gill so far.

Shubman Gill in World Cup 2023:

Opposition Runs scored Pakistan 16 Afghanistan 53 New Zealand 26 England 9

Moreover, Rohit playing aggressive cricket might have also led to Gill playing second fiddle in the opening stand and by the time he gets set, the latter is being dismissed. With India almost having one foot in the knockouts, the fans will be hoping for Gill to play one big knock by the end of the league stage.

Shubman Gill will also be keen to shrug off the poor form and get amongst the runs as soon as possible to stamp his authority on the bowlers. As far as India's schedule is concerned, the team is set to face Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on November 2. The clashes against South Africa and the Netherlands are scheduled on November 5 and 12 respectively.

