Women's Premier League: BCCI invites bids for acquiring title sponsorship rights for WPL

Women's Premier League: In a major update on the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday invited bids for acquiring the title sponsorship for the league. The Women's IPL, which will have 5 teams is likely to be played in March 2023 and the bid winners of the five teams were recently announced. The Women's tournament is being hailed as a big step to take India's women's cricket to bigger heights.

The Indian Board has now invited bids for the title sponsorship for the next five years. Releasing a statement on social media. "BCCI announces the release of Request for Proposal for Title Sponsorship Rights for Women’s Premier League Seasons 2023-2027," BCCI wrote on Twitter. The statement added, "The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the title sponsorship rights for Women’s Premier League Seasons 2023-2027."

"The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations of the title sponsor, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Proposal’ (“RFP”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The RFP will be available for purchase till February 9, 2023," BCCI added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the winners of the bid for the Women's Premier League. The Indian Board made the announcement on social media as five cities set to be featured in the first edition of the WPL league were also revealed.

"BCCI announces successful bidders for Women's Premier League. The combined bid valuation is INR 4669.99 Cr. A look at the Five franchises with ownership rights for WPL," BCCI wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. The five successful bidders are Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd, Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd, Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd, JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

