Will Rishabh Pant play in ODI World Cup 2023? DDCA Director Shyam Sharma drops major update on wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant's fitness and his road to recovery are of interest to many as the young Indian wicketkeeper is among the vital cogs for the Indian team. Pant, who suffered a serious car crash is currently at the National Cricket Academy, where he is undergoing rehabilitation. Pant has kept his fans aware of his fitness and has posted videos on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, the Delhi and District Cricket Association directors Shyam Sharma and Haris Singla visited the NCA and also met Pant. Sharma has now dropped a major update on the 25-year-old Indian star. "He is doing well in his recovery and now he is a lot better. There is a big question about his comeback as it takes time but I hope he will be back on the field as soon as possible," Sharma said as quoted by a news agency.

Pant set to miss World Cup

Meanwhile, according to another news agency, Pant is expected to return to cricket action after the World Cup 2023. "Rishabh Pant is doing well. He’s responding adequately (to the rehab). He can be fine (in terms of fitness) after the ODI World Cup happens and will come out (of NCA) only after being declared fully fit, whenever it happens," Sharma said to another agency.

Rishabh Pant has missed all of India and his IPL team Delhi Capitals matches after the accident. Among the big events, he was not seen in action during the Border-Gavaskar series, IPL 2023 and the World Test championship final. The wicket-keeper batter suffered multiple injuries in an accident on December 30 on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

Pant recently added his second Date of Birth on social media

The 25-year-old recently added his second date of birth to his social media bio. The Indian wicket-keeper has added his second Date of Birth (DOB) to his Instagram bio. Pant has added 5th January 2023 as his second date of birth to highlight the potential new life after that near-fatal car crash. Notably, the batter had undergone his first surgery on January 5. "Second D.O.B:- 05/01/2023," Pant wrote in his bio.

