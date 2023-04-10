What is KKR batter Rinku Singh's salary in IPL 2023?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rinku Singh in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match was played at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad and Rinku Singh's heroics made it a memorable evening for all the KKR fans. KKR needed 28 runs to win off the last five balls when he came on strike. Rinku had already hit a six and a four to end the penultimate over of the innings. But what followed was absolute carnage as he took on Yash Dayal of the opposition to smash five consecutive sixes and take his team home.

Celebrations erupted in the KKR camp and Rinku Singh has been trending since then. Interestingly, the fans are interested in knowing his salary for IPL 2023 as well. While the franchises pay a huge amount of certain superstar cricketers, at times batters like Rinku Singh who earn less turn out to be the match-winners for the side. KKR had secured Rinku's services only for INR 55 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega auction andwas retained for the 2023 edition as well. Hence, Rinku Singh's salary in IPL 2023 is also INR 55 lakh.

However, this is a significant drop in his salary when compared with IPL 2018 auction when KKR only had picked for INR 80 lakh. But the cricketer couldn't perform as expected and his careerwas also marred with injuries. The 25-year-old didn't get many opportunities to start with and when he got, he couldn't latch on to them. But things have turned since IPL 2022 as he won them a tricky game against Rajasthan Royals last season as well scoring an unbeaten 42 off 23 balls. He topped that effort on Sunday smashing five consecutive sixes off last five balls to take KKR over the line.

Rinku Singh will be hoping to make the most of his latest heroic and be consistent in contributing to team's victories. He is batting at number five this season and it will be interesting to see how he fares for the rest of the sesson.

