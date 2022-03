Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ ICC File Photo

Live Score West Indies vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Match Updates from North Sound, Antigua

England bowlers were put to a stern test by West Indies batters on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Hosts will resume 109 runs behind and with six wickets in hand after a topsy-turvy second day in Antigua and Barbuda.