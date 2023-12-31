'We will not remember...': KL Rahul opens up on India's ICC trophy drought and bilateral series wins

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul

Team India came massively close to winning the World Cup this year at home before Australia shattered the dream on November 19. The men in blue had won 10 matches on the trot and the way they were played, seemed unstoppable at one stage. But the Aussies played smart cricket in the title clash and emerged victorious to lift the trophy for the sixth time in history. India's ICC trophy drought continued as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul among others were left heartbroken.

Rahul has now opened up on how the team is desperate to win and why winning the trophy is important as a player. While speaking to Star Sports, India's newly minted Test wicketkeeper stated that their careers won't be remembered for bilateral series wins but for the World Cup trophies they won. "It really doesn't mean much or 10 years or 15 years later when we retire we will not remember our career for the runs or wickets that we've taken or other bilateral series that we won. World Cups are the only thing that we will remember. So, yeah, there's that extra fire in us to go a couple of steps further the next time," he said. India are next eyeing the T20 World Cup in 2024 that is to be played in the West Indies and the USA in June.

As for Rahul, he sustained a thigh injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the surgeon hadn't given him the chance to get fit in time for the World Cup. But the man recovered just before the mega event and played a crucial role in India's 10-match winning streak as well.

"I don't think it's possible to make it in time for the World Cup. That's what the surgeon told us as well. He said it'll take five months from the time of surgery. Surgery happened in May, so that meant I'd come back just in time for the World Cup, but also, I know how things work, right? You can't just come straight back into the World Cup. The team wants you to play a few more games before that, just so that they get confidence so that you get confidence. All of that time I was like, okay, I'm just going to take it as it comes. I can't be stressed," Rahul further added.

KL Rahul is currently featuring in the ongoing Test series between India and South Africa and will be taking the field in the New Year Test next in Cape Town starting from January 3.

