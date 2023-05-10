We just hope that Rohit Sharma returns to his run-scoring normal routine: Sanjay Bangar, ahead of WTC final

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma in action

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 54th match of IPL on Tuesday. However, MI skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for just seven runs - his fifth single-digit score on the trot. Royal Challengers Bangalore batting coach Sanjay Bangar has backed Rohit to come out of his current underwhelming form ahead of the World Test Championship final next month.

In the 11 matches played this season, Rohit has scored 191 runs with the highest score of 65, and has an average of 17.36 runs. Rohit will want to bounce back from the poor form when India will face Australia in the WTC final at The Oval in London from June 7-11.

"Rohit has been playing for such a long period of time and captaining in all formats for India and the franchisee as well, it does take an emotional toll. It is mentally taxing as well," Bangar said at the post-match conference.

"But he knows it, he has done it for such a long time. For the sake of Mumbai Indians and for the sake of Indian cricket, we just hope that he returns to his run-scoring normal routine.

"It is very important for India that he fires and does really well in the World Test Championship final.”

Bangar, however, said he has not much input to give on Rohit's form because the only games he had seen were in the context of how the IPL has gone and how he has been dismissed.

"The time and energy a captain has to spend towards planning and strategy for a team in a tough tournament like the IPL might also have a little bit of an effect on Rohit's batting form.

