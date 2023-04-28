We don't mess with things that are going well: CSK coach Fleming after loss to RR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings went down to Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the 38th match of IPL 2023 as they fell short of the 203-run target in Jaipur. CSK were outclassed by RR in both the departments - batting and bowling. They were too expensive in the bowling powerplay and then got unlucky a touch to let RR go above 200.

Meanwhile, they did not make a good start to the chase and were wanting for big hits at the death. However, head coach Stephen Fleming has brushed aside changing the roles of the players and asserted that the team does not mess with the things that are going well for them.

"The set roles are very important. (Ajinkya) Rahane has been great for us at No.3. We don't mess with things that are going well. "It was just today we came up against a team that took the pace off the ball. We couldn't get any real momentum in the first six overs," Fleming said after the match against RR.

CSK lost their leading run-scorer Devon Conway inside the powerplay and post the first six overs, Chennai lost a few more wickets in succession. "Devon Conway, who is in outstanding form, couldn't get underway. The rhythm of the innings was slow. When we tried to catch the game up, we made mistakes," Fleming added.

Meanwhile, he also stated that RR were good both with the bat and the ball. "The first six overs, they were outstanding with the bat and the ball as well. That just set the two innings up for them. We could have been better, but part of that is playing away from home -- trying to find out the right length to bowl, and what sort of swing conditions we are going to get. That's part of the challenge of playing away," he added.

