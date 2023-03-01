WATCH: Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction on Umesh Yadav's gigantic six in India vs Australia Indore Test

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Umesh Yadav hits sixes as India go past the 100-run mark

WATCH: India's 1st innings came to an end after a highly entertaining day of cricket on Day 1 of India vs Australia 3rd test in Indore. Indian batters were outdone by the Aussie spinners as the pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium assisted the spinners. The Men in Blue laboured hard to go past hundred and finished at 109 as only a few batters went into double digits. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav came down the order and hit a few blows to help India go past 100.

Yadav displayed his hitting abilities and slogged Aussie spinners out of the park on a few ocassions. He sent Nathan Lyon out of the park before hitting a six and a four off Todd Murphy. As Yadav was hitting these shots, Kohli was seen enjoying them from the dressing room. On one of the ocassions, he was seen getting off from his seat in excitement as Yadav slogged one over deep mid wicket in Murphy's over.

Watch the Video:

There is a turn in these wickets, have no doubts about it. The ball has outclassed the Indian batters and Australia shall also find life difficult. But some dismissals have not been on unplayable balls, rather the batters have picked the lengths wrong and tried going a bit aggressive. India lost 5 wickets inside 50 runs itself and Kohli and Bharat put up a fight. Going into lunch on Day 1, India were at 84/7 with Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin at the crease. They lost all of their batters and Kohli was the top scorer until lunch with 22 runs on the board.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

