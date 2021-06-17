Watch: Shafali Verma catches a blinder on Day 1 of ENG-W vs IND-W Test

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The video of this wonderful catch of Shafali Verma is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Team India's opener Shafali Verma made a lot of headlines through her brilliant fielding in the ongoing Test match against England on Wednesday. Shafali took a catch with one hand at short leg and showed the way to the pavilion on a personal score of 66 to Tammy Beaumonte, who was looking in rhythm. The video of this wonderful catch of Shafali is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

It was also the first wicket of Sneh Rana to debut in Test cricket. Beaumont faced 166 balls in his innings and hit 6 fours in his second Test half-century.

Both the teams were tied till the end of the first day's play. England won the toss and decided to bat first. Apart from Beaumont, captain Heather Knight scored 95 runs. Heather was given out lbw by Dipti Sharma and showed the way to the pavilion.

At one point England's score was 230 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. The game was being run by the hosts at that time, but in the last 20 overs of the day, the Indian bowlers came back in the match with 4 wickets. For India, Sneha Rana got 3, Deepti Sharma 2 and Pooja Vastrakar got one success.

At the end of the day's play, England scored 269 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Katherine Brunt and Sophia Dunkley are present at the crease with 7 and 12 runs respectively.

The Indian women's team will take to the field in the first session of the second day of the match with the intention of wrapping up the hosts.