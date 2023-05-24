WATCH: MS Dhoni's reaction after Deepak Chahar tries to run Vijay Shankar out at non-striker end in CSK vs GT

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Deepak Chahar attempted to run-out the non striker

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the first qualifier to make it to the final of IPL 2023 on Tuesday. CSK won the match by 15 runs while defending a 173-run rarget and will now feature in their 10th final in the history of IPL. However, apart from the win, yet another incident that caught the attention of everyone was Deepak Chahar trying to mankad GT batter Vijay Shankar who was yet to get off the mark.

The incdient happened in the 14th over of the innings when Chahar steamed in to deliver the second delivery to Shubman Gill. Shankar, at the non-striker's end, was well aware of the happenings and had his bat inside the crease when Chahar whipped off the bails while he was in his strides. Chahar had a wry smile on his face as he shared a candid moment with Shankar while MS Dhoni also wittily smiled after looking at the incident.

He didn't seem to be in line with the concept of running out of the non-striker as he shook his head at the same time as well. The video of the same has gone viral now on social media.

Here's the video:

There have been divided opinions on this form of dismissal even after the ICC has made it a legal. Ravi Ashwin was the one who created a stir first in IPL 2019. Ashwin was then playing for Punjab Kings and he had run Buttler out at the non-striker's end controversially. The off-spinner still stands by his move stating that the batter should not take an advantage by leaving the crease before the ball is delivered. RCB pacer Harshal Patel had unsuccessfully attempted to mankad the LSG batter earlier in the season off the last ball when the match went down the wire.

