AUS vs AFG Pitch Report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play in World Cup 2023 clash

AUS vs AFG Pitch Report: Red-hot Australia take on high-flying Afghanistan in a crucial clash for a top-four finish at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Aussies have found their mojo again following a slow start to the tournament, while the Afghans are riding high with four wins on their back. The semifinal race is now getting more intense.

This game would hold less relevance had Afghanistan not being able to do what they are doing in the tournament. They won only one match across two World Cups before this edition and now stand near history as they eye a semifinal spot. The Afghans have 4 wins in 7 outings, while the Aussies have 5 in 7. A win will take the five-time champions into the last four.

Wankhede Stadium pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch is one of the best surfaces to bat on in India. There have been three matches played at the venue with the willow hodlers having some dream time out in the middle South Africa have played two matches and have scored 399 and 382 runs, while batting first. India have been here once against Sri Lanka and scored 357 in the recent game played here.

Mumbai weather

The Mumbai weather is clear from dark clouds. There is only a 1% chance of rain coming down in Mumbai today. However, the air quality is 'poor' in the city with some parts experiencing AQI over over 200.

Wankhede Stadium - The numbers game

Total matches 32

Matches won batting first 17

Matches won bowling first 15

Average 1st Inns scores 247

Average 2nd Inns scores 196

The highest total recorded 438/4 (50 Ov) by RSA vs IND

The lowest total recorded 55/10 (19.4 Ov) by SL vs IND

Highest score chased 284/4 (49 Ov) by NZ vs IND

The lowest score defended 192/9 (50 Ov) by WI vs IND

Probable Playing XIs:

Australia's predicted XI:

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith/Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan's predicted XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

