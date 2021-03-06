Virender Sehwag and first-ball boundary: Swashbuckling opener rekindles the eternal love story

Image Source : TWITTER/URMILPATEL30 Sehwag slammed an unbeaten 80 off just 35 deliveries as India Legends beat Bangladesh Legends in the Road Safety World Series.

Virender Sehwag rolled back the years as India Legends defeated Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets in the fifth match of the Road Safety World Series, which marked the resumption of the tournament after a year.

The tournament was postponed indefinitely in March 2020 owing to COVID-19 outbreak.

The legendary opening duo of Virender Sehwag (80* off 35 balls) and Sachin Tendulkar (33* off 26 balls) thrashed the Bangladesh Legends, as the two produced a performance that rekindled the glorious past of Indian cricket.

Staying true to his 'tradition', Sehwag began his innings with a four on the first delivery of the Indian innings. He slammed spinner Mohammad Rafique for a drive through covers.

Watch:

The opener also brought his half-century with a six towards the long-off. He charged down the track to bring up his fifty.

India have won all of their three matches in the Road Safety World Series so far, and sit comfortably at the top of the table with 12 points. The side will play against England Legends on March 9, before taking on the South Africa Legends on March 13.