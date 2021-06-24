Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 'This isn't just a team, it's a family': Virat Kohli after WTC Final defeat

'This isn't just a team. It's a family,' said Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday, a day after India faced an eight-wicket defeat in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand.

In a disappointing performance, Team India were bowled out on 217 and 170 in the two innings against New Zealand, as Kane Williamson's men cruised to a dominant victory in the game.

This was the second successive occasion when New Zealand defeated India in an ICC knockout match; the first being the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Kohli further wrote, "We move ahead. TOGETHER."

Earlier today, Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri congratulated New Zealand on their stellar win in the final.

"Better team won in the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a World Title. Classic example of Big things don't come easy. Well played, New Zealand. Respect," wrote Shastri.

This was New Zealand's second ICC title after the KnockOut Trophy in 2000.

India's Test team will stay in England to prepare for the five-match series against the hosts, which begins in August.

Another Indian team will take part in the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in July, which will be led by Shikhar Dhawan.