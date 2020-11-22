Sunday, November 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Virat Kohli's CK Nayudu XI beat KL Rahul's Ranjitsinhji XI by 5 wickets in warm-up tie before AUS ODI series

Virat Kohli's CK Nayudu XI beat KL Rahul's Ranjitsinhji XI by 5 wickets in warm-up tie before AUS ODI series

Both the skippers lead from the front with KL Rahul continuing with his fine form to score 83 off 66 runs, while Virat Kohli scored 91 runs off 58 balls.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2020 22:12 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli-led CK Nayudu XI beat KL Rahul's Ranjitsinhji XI in a 40-over warm-up tie in Sydney on Tuesday by five wickets ahead of the start of the three-game ODI series against Australia. 

Indian Cricket Team's Instagram page shared pictures from the game which was marred by rain at the start of the match. 

Related Stories

Rahul's team batted first where Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting, and the team amassed 235 runs. Rahul continued with his fine form to score 83 off 66 runs. 

Rahul's counterpart in the match, Kohli, too scored well. He notched up 91 runs off 58 balls as the team chased the total with 26 balls to spare. Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were the openers for Kohli's side. 

The pictures also reveal that Rahul played as a wicketkeeper-batsman while Ravichandran Ashwin remained unbeaten. 

 

The ODI series will begin on November 27 in Sydney. The contest will be followed by a three-game T20I series and eventually ending with the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News