Virat Kohli's CK Nayudu XI beat KL Rahul's Ranjitsinhji XI by 5 wickets in warm-up tie before AUS ODI series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli-led CK Nayudu XI beat KL Rahul's Ranjitsinhji XI in a 40-over warm-up tie in Sydney on Tuesday by five wickets ahead of the start of the three-game ODI series against Australia.

Indian Cricket Team's Instagram page shared pictures from the game which was marred by rain at the start of the match.

Rahul's team batted first where Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting, and the team amassed 235 runs. Rahul continued with his fine form to score 83 off 66 runs.

Rahul's counterpart in the match, Kohli, too scored well. He notched up 91 runs off 58 balls as the team chased the total with 26 balls to spare. Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were the openers for Kohli's side.

The pictures also reveal that Rahul played as a wicketkeeper-batsman while Ravichandran Ashwin remained unbeaten.

The ODI series will begin on November 27 in Sydney. The contest will be followed by a three-game T20I series and eventually ending with the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series.