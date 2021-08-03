We've majorly connected on Delhi street food memories: Virat Kohli leads wishes as Sunil Chhetri turns 37

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli on Tuesday extended greetings to Sunil Chhetri on the occasion of the Indian football team skipper's 37th birthday. Kohli took to Twitter to describe the relationship that he shares with Chhetri and pointed out how the two have "majorly connected" through memories involving Delhi's street food.

"Happy Birthday skip. I hope you have a blessed day like every other day in your life & I always wish you the best. I'm grateful for our friendship that's been formed very organically and contrary to belief, we've majorly connected on Delhi street food memories," tweeted the Indian cricket team's skipper.

Chhetri and Kohli were recently also involved in a friendly banter where the football icon was impressed by the Indian cricket team captain's free-kick.

"Shall I send one invoice for all coaching lessons or will you pay in easy instalment," Chhetri had tweeted on Kohli's video where he struck a pile-driver from outside the box and struck the crossbar as the goalkeeper stretched to stop it.

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also extended birthday wishes to Chhetri.

Last month, Chhetri, the stalwart of Indian football, netted his 74th international goal. He is currently the fourth-highest active international scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo (109), Lionel Messi (76) and Ali Mabkhout (76).

Unfazed by the record, Chhetri had said that he doesn't want to compare himself with Messi or any other football player. "I am not annoyed with this comparison but my take on it is this: there is no comparison whatsoever with Messi or any player in that category. There are thousands of players better than me. People who understand football, they know it.

"I am proud of scoring 74 goals for my country. Till the last match I play I will give my best," Chhetri had said.

The Bengaluru FC skipper was also wished by All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel. "Football is a game of dreams & passion, and you are it's hero! Happy birthday to the icon of the Indian Football @chetrisunil11. May all your dreams come true. Wishing you the best always!" he tweeted.