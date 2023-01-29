U-19 Women's T20 WC Final: When and Where to watch India Women vs England Women on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ICC TWITTER U-19 Women's T20 World Cup: When and Where to watch India Women vs England Women on TV in India?

IND vs ENG, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Final, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India Women vs England Women on TV, online?

Shafali Verma’s Team India will look for a place in the history books as they take on England in the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final. England having recovered from 38/6 in the semifinal against Australia will be full of confidence while India will look to continue their winning run. Ahead of the big U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final, here are all the live streaming details.

When will India Women vs England Women U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final take place?

The India Women vs England Women U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final will be held on 29th of January, Sunday.

Where will India Women vs England Women U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final take place?

The India Women vs England Women U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final will take place at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

When will India Women vs England Women U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final start?

The India Women vs England Women U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final will start at 5:15 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 4:45 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India Women vs England Women U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final on TV?

Live streaming of the India Women vs England Women U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final match will not bradcasted in India.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India Women vs England Women U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final online?

Live streaming of the India Women vs England Women U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final match will be available on ICC's Website and App.

What are the full squads?

India Women's T20 Squad

Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Hurley Gala, Sonia Mendhiya, Shabnam MD, Falak Naz, Soppadhandi Yashasri

England Women's T20 Squad

Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale (wk), Charis Pavely, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Sophia Smale, Hannah Baker, Davina Sarah T Perrin, Maddie Grace Ward, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott

