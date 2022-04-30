Saturday, April 30, 2022
     
The King Is Back: Twitter goes berserk as Virat Kohli slams 50 vs Gujarat Titans

Kohli has been under the pump for a long time now, and this innings should put a lot of questions to rest. Twitter, as expected, was ablaze after the fifty.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2022 17:45 IST
Image Source : IPL

Virat Kohli finally hit form as he slammed a half-century against Gujarat Titans. The innings consisted of 6 boundaries and one maximum. This is Virat's first 50+ score in 15 innings. He has only one longer gap of hitting a 50 which was 18 innings during 2009 and 2010 editions. 

Kohli has been under the pump for a long time now, and this innings should put a lot of questions to rest. Twitter, as expected, was ablaze after the fifty.

Here are some of the best reactions. 

 

Virat Kohli lost his wicket to Mohammed Shami after scoring 58 off 53 deliviries. 

