Temba Bavuma appointed South Africa's captain in limited-overs format, Dean Elgar to lead in Tests

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Temba Bavuma

Top-order batsmen Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa in Test and limited overs formats respectively, announced Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday.

While Bavuma will lead the Proteas in the 2021 and 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cups and the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023, Elgar will take charge in the next cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

“We as CSA are pleased with the appointments of Temba and Dean and believe that we have the men who will lead the Proteas back to their winning ways of old. The pair bring the required stability in both leadership and form to turn the ship in the direction that will eventually bring trophies back to the cabinets," said CSA in the release.

"Temba has been a strong and influential voice in the team in recent times and has shown consistency on the field in all formats, solidifying his place as a leader. He also has the trust and backing of the players and coaches around him.

"We are excited to have him lead the Proteas in the upcoming T20 World Cups as well as the 2023 World Cup in India. He will also be the Test team’s vice-captain, working closely with Dean to ensure continuity and stability in the squad," it further read.